Saturday St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson St., Richmond, will host its 43rd annual spaghetti supper/auction on Feb. 4. Dinner/ silent auction are from 5-7 p.m.; live auction begins at 7 p.m. Tickets: $8 for adults; $5 for 6-11 (5 and under eat free). Tickets available from any youth or the church office.
