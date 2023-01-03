The 2023 Soup Tasting Supper Fundraiser for the Czech Heritage Society of Fort Bend County starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at a new location — the SPJST Lodge 81, located at 13609 Violet & SH 36 in Needville. Tasty soups and salad for $10 per person. Expected soups to be served are broccoli cheese, chicken noodle, Czech goulash, potato, sauerkraut, and vegetable beef, but are subject to change. Czech pastries and desserts will also be sold. Other activities include raffle drawings, silent auction, and 50/50 drawing.
