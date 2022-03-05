The Shelter Pets Advocacy Network will have some dogs and cats from the Rosenberg animal shelter available for adoption at the first annual Vogies Fido Fest, Sunday, March 13, in downtown Rosenberg outside of BR Vino and Vogelsang antiques. There will be lots of fun activities for people and pets. Hours will be 10a.m.-2 p.m.
