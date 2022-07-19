Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Rosenberg will sponsor a Back 2 School Supply Drive from July 7-22. Supplies needed include pencil boxes, pencil bags with binder holes, 24-count crayon sets, glue sticks/ bottles, kid-size scissors, markers, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, highlighters, dry erase markers, colored pencils, 1-inch binders, etc. Drop supplies off at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1015 Frost St., Rosenberg (or send with your plumber when he visits.) All proceeds going to Grandparents Raising Grandkids in our community. For more information, call 281-342-3086.
