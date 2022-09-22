SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, Sept. 22
• The Fort Bend County Fair kicks off with a “Sneak Peek” at 6.p.m. Todd Armstrong Shows returns this year with carnival rides for thrill seekers, a Midway for those who want to take home stuffed lions, goldfish in glass bowls and other assorted goodies. Naturally, carnival food — candied apples, footlong corndogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy, to name a few of the tasty treats — will be available for purchase everywhere! Thrill rides such as the Sling Shot and Himalaya, and family favorites such as the Gondola Actic Blast and Downdraft, TiltA-Whirl and the Gondola Wheel, plus kiddie rides and a classic carousel are sure to provide a fun night of entertainment for young and old alike. Bring two cans of food and purchase allyou-can-ride wristbands for only $15 ($20 without cans). Food will be donated to Helping Hands food pantry.
• Turkey Show — 7 p.m., George Pavilion. Check-in begins immediately prior to the show. Judging kicks off at 7 p.m. The top eight turkeys will be eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. Judge is Dale Hyatt, who will also judge the turkey showmanship competition. Competitors have been raising the turkeys since June 8. The 2021 Grand Champion Turkey was raised by Mason Vrana of Brazos FFA. The Reserve Champion Turkey was exhibited by Reaghan Bucek of Fulshear FFA.
Friday, Sept. 23
• Rabbit Show — 8 a.m., George Pavilion. Check-in begins immediately prior to the show. The top 20 pens of three rabbits are eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. To ensure fairness, all of the bunnies will be 75 days old on the date of the show and all were tattooed in August. Judge will be Donald Mersiovsky. The 2021 Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits was raised by Skylar Wilkerson of Needville 4-H. The 2021 Reserve Champion rabbits were exhibited by Alysiana Martinez of Kempner FFA.
• Fair Parade — 9 a.m. Parade spectators will be amazed as almost 200 entries wind their way from the Historic Court House in Richmond and proceed west down Hwy. 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg. The Theme of this year’s parade is “A Home Grown Fair.” Arrive early and pick out a good viewing spot. Late-comers may not get to see much. Expect streets bisecting Jackson and Avenue H to be closed to through traffic immediately before and during the parade
• Sew It, Grow It, Show It — 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Building D. 4-H, FFA & FCCLA Students will be exhibiting their handiwork in Exhibit Building D throughout the Fair. They will be competing for the Grand Champion ribbon in the various categories. The exhibit building will be open to the public daily during Fair hours until 9 p.m. No cost to enter and see the projects and find out who won ribbons.
• Carnival — 10 a.m. to midnight. Students get in free until 6 p.m.
• Commercial Heifer Show — 11 a.m., Barn H. Pen of Two check-in is Thursday, Sept. 22 and judging is Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. Halter Heifers judging takes place at the conclusion of the Pen of Two judging. The commercial heifer show will take place at 11 a.m. in the George Pavilion. The 2021 Grand Champion Pen of Two Heifers was raised by Logan Teykle of Big Creek 4H. The 2021 Reserve Champion Pen of Two Heifers was exhibited by Cade Meuth of Big Creek 4H. The 2021 Grand Champion Halter Heifer was raised by Kenneth Cotie of Ridge Point FFA and the Reserve Grand Champion Halter Heifer was exhibited by Ross Salge of Travis FFA. Dr. Jason Cleere will serve as halter heifer and showmanship judge. He and Jason Guidry will judge pen of two heifers competition.
• Grapes on the Brazos — 1 p.m. to midnight, Building W, behind the Texas Stage. Enjoy a variety of delicious wines, as well as beer, sodas, water and snacks. Bring friends and sit inside in the comfort of cool air conditioning. There is also nighttime entertainment. Presale wine booklets are available for purchase from any Grapes on the Brazos committee person prior to the start of the Fair or contact the Fair Office at 281-342- 6171. Proceeds help contribute to scholarships.
• Armed Forces Appreciation Day — noon to 6 p.m. The Fair invites active-duty military personnel, veterans and immediate family to receive free admission with military or veteran ID. Entrance is through the main gate, and food will be served from 6-7 p.m. at the Texas Stage to the first 500 members of the military or former members. They will also receive special seating at the rodeo.
• Student Fun Day — 1-3 p.m. Fort Bend County students — Kindergarten through 12th grade — can compete in good, old-fashion fun and games in the O.D. Tucker Arena. Winners will receive cash awards for their efforts. All students who are registered will be eligible to win great prizes. Drawings will be held following completion of races. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Student Fun Day will be from 1-3 p.m.
• Fair Queen Pageant and Coronation — 6 p.m., Building B. A dozen homegrown beauties will compete to see which one becomes the next Fort Bend County Fair Queen. The event always draws a big crowd so show up early and get a good seat! The question-and-answer portion of the contest is always worth sitting in on. What will they say?!!!
• Goat Show — 6 p.m., George Pavilion. Check-in begins immediately prior to the show. Judging kicks off at 7 p.m. The top 25 goats will be eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. The next 15 goats not eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction are eligible for the freezer sale. Judge is Joel Lanier. Showmanship judge is Charles Seely Jr. The 2021 Grand Champion goat was raised by Zane Atkinson of Needville FFA. The Reserve Champion goat was exhibited by Lillian Henderson of Travis FFA.
• Bubba Westly performs on the Music Row Stage from 7-9 p.m.
• After Party performs on the Music Row Stage from 10:30- 11:55 p.m.
• Reunion Youth Rodeo — 7:30 p.m., O. D. Tucker Arena. Residents of Fort Bend County will be competing for buckles and cash in the Reunion Youth Rodeo. Youth contestants must reside in Fort Bend County or be zoned to a Fort Bend County School District. Adult contestants must reside in Fort Bend County or have attended a Fort Bend County school.
• Business Ribbon Roping — 7:30 p.m. O.D. Tucker Arena. Businessmen or businesswomen will be competing during the Reunion Youth Rodeo. Each team will consist of three members — a roper, mugger and a runner. This event is sure to be full of surprises as local businesses give up their suits for a pair of jeans and boots to take home top honors in the Business Ribbon Roping.
• Mutton Bustin’ — 7 p.m. O.D. Tucker Arena. Mutton Bustin’ has become a crowd favorite at rodeos across the nation. Nothing is more exciting than watching the little cowboys and cowgirls holding onto a hand full of wool as they try to hang on for their 8 second ride. Children 4-7 years of age and who weigh less than 55 lbs the day of the competition are eligible to compete. A Grand Champion buckle will be awarded to the Contestant with the highest score at the Finals Round on Sunday, Oct. 2, with prizes for each Contestant in the preliminary rounds. Be sure to come out and root for your favorite cowboy or cowgirl as they have the ride of their life!
• Concert — 9 p.m., Brazos Stage. Giovannie & the Hired Guns will perform on the main stage. The group has grown from a massively beloved local live act to an undeniable new force on the national rock scene. They are now at work on a hotly anticipated new album showcasing their hard-hitting sound, emotionally raw storytelling, and the kind of authentically gritty energy that’s sorely missing from rock music today.
Saturday, Sept. 24
• Sew It, Grow It, Show It — 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Broiler Show — 9 a.m., George Pavilion. Check-in begins immediately prior to the show. Judging kicks off at 9 a.m. The top 23 pen of three broilers will be eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. Judge is Brian Lowe. Competitors have been raising the broilers since Aug. 12. The 2021 Grand Champion Broiler was raised by Michael Jochen of Needville Jr. FFA. The Reserve Champion Broiler was exhibited by Bailey Stockland of Ridge Point FFA.
• Carnival — noon-midnight. n Diaper Derby — 10:30 a.m., Brazos Stage. This event is sure to have the crowd cheering on their favorite toddler. Contestants must register and check in at 10 a.m.
• Talent contest — 11 a.m., Texas Stage. Dozens of youngsters (and perhaps a few adults) will compete for cash prizes and fame and glory. They’ll sing, they’ll dance and they’ll play musical instruments. Always a lot of fun.
• Commercial Halter Heifers and Commercial Pen of Two Heifers sale —1 p.m., Barn H. The official Sale Order will be posted the morning of the sale. Interested in becoming a buyer? Call the fair office to register at 281-342-6171.
• School Art Auction — 5 p.m. Building B. The school art auction is designed to reward the effort and showcase the artwork for Fort Bend County students in grades 9 -12. This competition brings out the creativity in our youth and enables them to earn money for their future. Exhibitors will be competing with their original pieces of art in hopes of winning the coveted Grand Champion ribbon. The top exhibits will be displayed in Building “B” until they are auctioned off at 5 p.m. Interested in buying art? Call the Fair Office today and ask how to become a registered buyer!
• Steer Show — 6:30 p.m., George Pavilion. The top 27 steers will be eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. Judge is Chad Coburn. Steer showmanship judge is Shawn Peters. The 2021 Overall Grand Champion Steer was raised by Layne Meyer of Big Creek 4H. The 2021 Overall Reserve Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Ryan Gutierrez of George Ranch FFA.
• Reunion Youth Rodeo — 7 p.m., O. D. Tucker Arena. n Mutton Bustin’ — 7 p.m. O.D. Tucker Arena.
• Southern Country Line will perform on the Music Row Stage at 7 p.m.
• Business Ribbon Roping — 7:30 p.m. O.D. Tucker Arena.
• Concert — 9 p.m., Brazos Stage. Kevin Fowler will perform on the Brazos Stage at 9 p.m.
• Concert — 11 p.m., Brazos Stage. Southern Country Line will take the stage at 10:30 p.m. After Party will also perform.
Sunday, Sept. 25
• Cowboy Church — 10 a.m., Building B. n Sew It, Grow It, Show It — noon to 9 p.m.
• Carnival — noon to 11 p.m. n Grapes on the Brazos — Noon-7 p.m., Building W, behind the Texas Stage.
• Domino Tournament — 1 p.m., Building B. Entry fee is $10 per person. Straight dominoes, partners will be drawn randomly. Cash and prizes awarded.
• Lawn Tractor Races — O.D. Tucker Arena. 2-4 p.m. Racers will drive souped-up lawnmowers around the arena for trophies and bragging rights. Race Fans, come on out and root your favorite driver to the finish line. This is one event you don’t want to miss!
• Swine Show — 4 p.m., George Pavilion. The top 42 market barrow/open gilt are eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. Judge will be Luke Parr. Swine showmanship judge will be Troy Oliver. The 2021 Grand Champion Swine was raised by Gabrielle Ridings. The 2021 Reserve Champion Swine was exhibited by Kinley Rohan of Dare to Drive 4H.
• Concert — 3 p.m., DJ Ysidro, Music Row Stage.
• Performance — 4 p.m., Academia de baile: Cumbiaenmovimiento, Texas Stage.
• Concert — 5 p.m., Grupo Sincodigo, Music Row Stage. n Ranch Rodeo — 6 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena.
• Concert — 7 p.m. DJ Mario, Brazos Stage. n Concert— 9 p.m. Secretto, Brazos Stage.
Monday, Sept. 26
• Old 300 Horse Show — 9 a.m., O.D. Tucker Arena.
• Sew It, Grow It, Show It — noon to 9 p.m.
• Carnival — 5-11 p.m.
• Grapes on the Brazos — 5-11 p.m., Building W, behind the Texas Stage.
• Ag Mechanics projects judging — 5 p.m., George Pavilion. Come check out the amazing projects local Ag students made. In the past, Ag students have made trailers, hay haulers, picnic benches, smokers and barbecue pits, and other farm equipment. The Ag Mechanics Project Show promotes the development of skills in agricultural mechanics through competitions, recognize individual and group accomplishments in the area of agricultural mechanics, and provide an opportunity for the public to develop an appreciation of this important phase of 4-H and FFA Youth Programs.
• Open adult creative arts projects — 5 p.m., Building D. Come check out the artwork, quilts, sculptures and more made by your neighbors. Who won rosettes for their tasty treats or sewing projects?
• Open youth projects — 5 p.m., Building D. The Open Youth Department is open to Fort Bend County students ages 5-18 years old to compete and exhibit their work. Students will be divided in four age categories.
• Open school youth projects — 5 p.m., Building D. The School Youth Department is open to Fort Bend County students ages 5-18 years old to compete and exhibit their work. Entries must be made individually in the classroom and entered as a representative collection of work by the teacher. Students will be divided in four age categories.
• County Resident Barrel Race — 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena.
2021 County Barrel Race Results 1D
- Sioux Smith(15.850)
- Jasmine Johnston(16.194)
2D
- Grace Davis(16.544)
- Lauren Meighen(16.581)
- Jasmine Johnston(16.587)
- Kim Clayton (16.613)
3D
- Jasmine Johnston(16.908)
- Kelly Gebhart (17.085)
- Kelly Gebhart(17.102)
- Suzanne Hall (17.157)
4D
- Makenzie Hester(17.854)
- Suzanne Hall(17.917)
- Tina Riffle(17.922)
- Sandy Maresh(18.085)
• Roaster show — 8 p.m., George Pavilion. The top 23 roasters are eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. Roaster will be Jason Lee. Contestants have been raising the roasters since July 29. The 2021 Grand Champion roaster was exhibited by Brooke Helmcamp with Foster FFA. The 2021 Reserve Champion roaster was exhibited by Owen Kaminski of 4H Livestock Producers.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
• Carnival — 5-11 p.m.
• Lamb show — 6:30 p.m., George Pavilion. The top 20 lambs are eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. Judge will be Dr. Shawn Ramsey. Lamb showmanship judge will be GW Krasucky. The 2021 Grand Champion lamb was raised by Mia Moderski with Cinco Ranch FFA. The 2021 Reserve Champion lamb was exhibited by Reaghan Bucek of Fulshear FFA.
• Ike Fredrickson Team Roping — 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. The Ike Fredrickson Team Roping is open to youth contestants who reside in Fort Bend County or are zoned to a Fort Bend County School District. Adult contestants must reside in Fort Bend County or have attended a Fort Bend County School and must show a valid ID with current address for proof of identity.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
• Chad Thames Invitational Calf Roping — 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. Over forty cowboys will be competing for braggin’ rights for the Chad Thames Invitational Calf Roping. From local heroes to world champions, this roping will keep you on the edge of your seat!
• Scramble Heifer Show — 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. Scramble show heifer judge is Cheramie Viator. 2019 Results: — Grand Champion American Scramble Heifer exhibited by Mitchell Hacsktedt of Needville FFA — Reserve Champion American Scramble Heifer exhibited by Molly Hackstedt of Needville FFA — Grand Champion English Scramble Heifer exhibited by Skylar Higginbotham of George Ranch FFA — Grand Champion Exotic Scramble Heifer exhibited by Arianna Rodriguez of Terry FFA — Reserve Champion Exotic Scramble Heifer exhibited by Faith Harms of Dulles FFA
• Concert — Carson Jeffrey, — 9 p.m., Brazos Stage.
Thursday, Sept. 29
• Carnival — 5-11 p.m.
• PRCA Rodeo — 5 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. The Fort Bend County Fair will be hosting a PRCA Rodeo from September 29th through October 2nd. We are proud to welcome back stock contractor, Mo Betta Rodeo to our event. Professional Cowboys and Cowgirls will be competing in breath-taking events --- Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Barrel Racing and new this year, Breakaway Roping! Rodeo Schedule: — Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. - Slack (Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping) — Friday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. - Performance (Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping) — Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. - Performance (Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping) — Sunday, Oct. 2, 2 p.m. - Performance (Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping)
• Junior Livestock Auction — 5 p.m., George Pavilion. 4-H and FFA students of Fort Bend County have been working very hard to raise their projects in hopes of making the Jr Livestock Auction. The top 188 livestock proj - ects will be auctioned off starting at 7 p.m. Interested in becoming a buyer, please contact the Fair office at 832-595-0808 or register as a buyer the day of the auction. After the completion of the Jr Livestock Auction, any additional Add-Ons can be made in the Fair office, or by emailing a completed Add-On form to tgarcia@fbcfa.org or by fax at 832-595-0808 by Oct. 4th. Add-ons are a great way to help support these hardworking kiddos. Didn’t make the winning bid? Add another $100 or $200 to the total bid!
• Concert — Jon Stork, 9 p.m., Brazos Stage.
Friday, Sept. 30
• Exceptional rodeo, 10 a.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. The fourth annual Exceptional Rodeo will give the children and young adults from Fort Bend County School Districts a real grand rodeo experience. The ex - ceptional rodeo will pair physically and/or intellectually challenged children and young adults with pro - fessional cowboys and cowgirls and volunteers to help assist in fun and non competitive rodeo activities.
• Carnival — 5-midnight
• Sew It, Grow It, Show It — 5-9 p.m. Building D. Also, Open Adult, Open Youth and School Youth projects on display
• Grapes on the Brazos — 5-mid - night, Building W, behind the Texas Stage
• Championship BBQ Cookoff — gates open at 5 p.m. and close at midnight. The cook-off will be divided into 8 categories plus one optional category: Culinary Judging (Pinto Beans, Beef Chili, Gumbo and Beef Stew); BBQ Sauce; BBQ Judging (Beef Fajitas, Beef Brisket, Chicken and Pork Ribs)
• Bucket Calf Show — 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. Bucket Calf Judge is Dean Fuchs. Showmen ages 5-7 years old work hard to raise a calf by feeding and caring for it, teaching them responsibility and giving them a firsthand experience in the world of raising livestock.
• Mutton Bustin’ — 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. Mutton Bustin’ has become a crowd favorite at ro - deos across the nation. Nothing is more exciting than watching the little cowboys and cowgirls holding onto a hand full of wool as they try to hang on for their 8 second ride. Children 4-7 years of age and who weigh less than 55 lbs. the day of the competition are eligible to com - pete. A Grand Champion buckle will be awarded to the Contestant with the highest score at the Finals Round on Sunday, October 2, 2022, with prizes for each Contestant in the preliminary rounds. Be sure to come out and root for your favorite cowboy or cowgirl as they have the ride of their life
• Calf Scramble — 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. FFA & 4-H Stu - dents will be scrambling to catch a calf during the PRCA Rodeo on Friday, September 30th , and Saturday, October 1st. The first to catch each night will be awarded a certificate to purchase their very own heifer to raise for the 2023 Fort Bend County Fair. You don’t want to miss this event, it is always a crowd favorite!
• PRCA Rodeo — 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena.
• Concert — Steel Country, 7 p.m., Music Row Stage.
• Concert — Shenandoah, 9 p.m., Brazos Stage.
• Concert — Steel Country & After Party, 10:30 p.m., Music Row Stage.
Saturday, Oct. 1
• Jr. Livestock Judging Contest, 8 a.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. Local youth will have the opportunity to show off their own skills at judging livestock
• The Lil Wranglers BBQ Contest, 9 a.m., Texas Stage. The contest is open to children ages 6 to 16 years of age. Entry fee is $25 and the competition is limited to 30 entries. Contestants will compete in 2 categories - Pork Chops and Open. The Fort Bend County Fair will provide each contestant with 2 Pork Chops, a BBQ Cooker, and charcoal. The contestants will get to take their BBQ Cookers home. The winner in each category will be announced at approximately noon at the Texas Stage.
• Jr. Heifer Show, 10 a.m., Barn H. 4H & FFA members get the opportunity to show their heifer(s) for a chance at Grand Champion Overall Heifer. 2022 judges are Blayze Bierschwale and Cheramie Viator
• Stick Horse Rodeo, 10:30 a.m., George Pavilion. Children ages 3-6 are eligible to compete. Events includes Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Calf Roping and so much more. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.
• Pet Show, 11:30 a.m., George Pavilion. Fort Bend County students up to age 14 are invited to bring their favorite pet to compete in the annual pet show at the Fort Bend County Fair. All pets are welcomed --- furry or feathery, we love them all. These pets will be strutting their stuff on stage as they entertain the spectators with their costumes and tricks.
• Carnival — noon-midnight
• Sew It, Grow It, Show It — p.m. Building D.Also, Open Adult, Open Youth and School Youth projects on display.
• Grapes on the Brazos — Noon-Midnight, Building W, behind the Texas Stag
• Freezer Sale, 12:30 p.m., Building B. 4-H and FFA students who didn’t make the Jr. Livestock Auction will be selling their livestock projects in the Freezer Sale. Everyone’s invited to come out and bid on turkeys, goats, lambs, pigs and more. After the completion of the Freezer Sale, any additional Add-Ons can be made in the Fair Office, or by emailing a completed Add-On form to tgarcia@fbcfa.org or by fax at 832-595-0808 by Oct. 4th
• Dance — 1 p.m., Al Sulak will perform the dancing music on the Texas Stage
• Children’s Tractor Pull —2:30 p.m., Children ages 8 and under are eligible to compete in the Children’s Tractor Pull. Contestants will be peddling a tractor with a sled as bricks are added to the sled during the course. The winner will be determined by who peddles the tractor the longest distance. Registration will begin at 2:30 pm. There is no fee to enter this event. Come on out and root for your favorite
• Dance — 5-9 p.m., W.C. Todd & Legacy will perform the dancing music on the Texas Stage.
• Championship BBQ Cookoff awards, 6:30 p.m., Texas Stage.
• PCRA Rodeo, 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena. Contestants will compete in Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping.
• Calf Scramble, 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena.
• Mutton Bustin’, 7 p.m., O.D. Tucker Arena.
• BBQ Culinary Awards presentation — 7:30 p.m., Texas Stage. Categories include: pinto beans, beef chili, seafood gumbo and beef stew. BBQ sauce (optional – requires additional $10.00 Entry fee) BBQ: beef fajitas, beef brisket, chicken and pork ribs (Spare ribs only).
