SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, Sept. 22

• The Fort Bend County Fair kicks off with a “Sneak Peek” at 6.p.m. Todd Armstrong Shows returns this year with carnival rides for thrill seekers, a Midway for those who want to take home stuffed lions, goldfish in glass bowls and other assorted goodies. Naturally, carnival food — candied apples, footlong corndogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy, to name a few of the tasty treats — will be available for purchase everywhere! Thrill rides such as the Sling Shot and Himalaya, and family favorites such as the Gondola Actic Blast and Downdraft, TiltA-Whirl and the Gondola Wheel, plus kiddie rides and a classic carousel are sure to provide a fun night of entertainment for young and old alike. Bring two cans of food and purchase allyou-can-ride wristbands for only $15 ($20 without cans). Food will be donated to Helping Hands food pantry. 

• Turkey Show — 7 p.m., George Pavilion. Check-in begins immediately prior to the show. Judging kicks off at 7 p.m. The top eight turkeys will be eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. Judge is Dale Hyatt, who will also judge the turkey showmanship competition. Competitors have been raising the turkeys since June 8. The 2021 Grand Champion Turkey was raised by Mason Vrana of Brazos FFA. The Reserve Champion Turkey was exhibited by Reaghan Bucek of Fulshear FFA.

Friday, Sept. 23

• Rabbit Show — 8 a.m., George Pavilion. Check-in begins immediately prior to the show. The top 20 pens of three rabbits are eligible for the Junior Livestock Auction. To ensure fairness, all of the bunnies will be 75 days old on the date of the show and all were tattooed in August. Judge will be Donald Mersiovsky. The 2021 Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits was raised by Skylar Wilkerson of Needville 4-H. The 2021 Reserve Champion rabbits were exhibited by Alysiana Martinez of Kempner FFA.

• Fair Parade — 9 a.m. Parade spectators will be amazed as almost 200 entries wind their way from the Historic Court House in Richmond and proceed west down Hwy. 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg. The Theme of this year’s parade is “A Home Grown Fair.” Arrive early and pick out a good viewing spot. Late-comers may not get to see much. Expect streets bisecting Jackson and Avenue H to be closed to through traffic immediately before and during the parade

