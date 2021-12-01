A Small-Town Christmas Experience will be held every Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 5-8 p.m. Also, on Dec. 2, the city of Rosenberg will hold the Official Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Third Street Art Park in Historic Downtown Rosenberg. The public is invited. Each Holiday Night event will include food vendors in addition to the downtown restaurants, merchants sales and specials, giveaways, holiday performances, live music, a visit from Santa and two of Santa’s reindeer! Event attendees will also have a chance to win $500 in Downtown Merchant Cash as well as other giveaways!
