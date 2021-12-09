Members of the Rosenberg-Richmond Hermann Sons Life Lodge 85 will have a Christmas Party on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center. Turkey and dressing will be served and dessert will be furnished. We will also have a game night. Bring non-perishable food for Helping Hands. Call 281-344-8055 for more information.

