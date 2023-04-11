Rosenberg’s City Wide Garage Sale returns Saturday, April 29. Residents who would like to participate in the event are encouraged to visit the city’s website by Wednesday, April 26 to enter their address and type of goods they will be selling. The city will then create a map of all participating addresses and post it to the website and social media so those attending can plan out their fun day of shopping for unique finds and treasures! Participation in the event is free and does not count towards your two allowable garage sales per year per city ordinance.
