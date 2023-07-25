The public is invited to the ribbon cutting of The Arboretum at Seabourne Creek on Wednesday, July 26, at Seabourne Creek Nature Park in Rosenberg. The Arboretum was selected as one of three recipients of Niagara and National Recreation and Park Association’s Perk Your Park Project and awarded $75,000 to renovate the community space – an initiative by the company to improve communities and open public spaces around the nation. The Arboretum will provide local residents with an educational and fun space to experience and learn to love nature in a shaded picnic setting! With a biodiverse collection of native trees, and bilingual educational signage, the large Spanish-speaking population will be able to enjoy the nature paths to the fullest.
