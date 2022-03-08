The Fort Bend County Retired Educators Association will host its next meeting on Wednesday, March 9, at Jones Creek Ranch Park, 7714 FM 359, in Richmond. In honor of Texas independence, there will be a visitor from Austin’s Colony from the 1830s enacted by Texas Historical Commission site manager, Bryan McAuley. Social time will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 2 p.m.
