Ready for pumpkins?

Pumpkins are scheduled to arrive on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the annual First United Methodist Church annual Pumpkin Patch.
The Rosenberg church has the annual patch to support children and youth activities in the church and also to provide a free community place for families to take fall photos and wander through the pumpkin patch.
The patch will be open throughout the month of Oct. 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7p.m. on Sunday.
There will be a Fall Carnival in the Patch on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Two other great family activities are planned with a Movie Night in the Patch on Saturday, Oct. 29, and a Trunk or Treat on Halloween Night 5-8 p.m. If any questions, call the church office at 281-342-3333.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.