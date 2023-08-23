The Rosenberg Railroad Museum, 1921 Ave. F, will host “Thomas and Friends” during its August Garden Railroad Fun Day event on Sunday, Aug. 27. Thomas, Percy and James will visit the garden railroad between 1-4 p.m. Tour and all activities are included with entry fee. Cost is $6 per kid, $9 per adult and discounts for senior citizens and military
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.