The Needville Little League has put together a special World Series raffle to help offset some of the cost incurred on this amazing historical run! For more information or to buy raffle tickets, contact Brian Meuth at 832-435-5245, Amy Armstrong at 281-633-1754, Christina Meuth at 832-382-1225. Raffle prizes provided by Academy Sports &Outdoors, Heroes Outdoors, Capt. Brett Sweeny’s Guide Service, Johnny’s Sport Shop, Austin County Printing. Drawing is set for Sunday, Sept. 10. Do not need to be present to win. Prizes include guided fishing trip, rod and reel, Yeti coolers, sunglasses, bluetooth speaker, golfballs and grand prize is South Texas managed hunt.
