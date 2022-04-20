The Coastal Prairie Quilt Guild of Texas will host its annual Quilt Showcase 2022 in April. The “Metamorphosis, fabric to quilts” will take place April 29-30 between 10 a.m. and 4p.m. at the Fort Bend County Fair Grounds, 4310 SH 36 S, Rosenberg. There will be quilts, vendors, door prizes, food for purchase, raffle baskets, quilts for sale and Quilts of Valor ceremony on Saturday
