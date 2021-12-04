The annual Pecan Grove Christmas Lights Contest takes place between Dec. 6 and Dec. 15.
Each winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to dine at Clancy’s Public House on FM 359 and/or a $25 to Ace Hardware. These prizes are sponsored by the Pecan Grove Property Owners’ Association.
Plantation Hardware gift cards are sponsored by Kimbra V Team Realtors. The contest will again have several “POA Hall of Fame” awards in each of the seven areas.
Awards are placed in yards for the following: 1st, 2nd, 3rd “Best Use of Lights Theme” and “Best in the Eyes of a Child Theme.” In addition, there will be two awards overall for the entire Pecan Grove POA neighborhood: “Neighborhood Street with Best Overall Lights” and “Neighborhood Cul-de-Sac with Best Overall Lights.”
Some general rules are that POA board members and judges are not eligible to win an award. But all other homes in the Pecan Grove POA area are eligible for the contest. Awards will be placed in the yard of each winner, and also at the winning street entrances.
Judging for the areas will be done from Dec. 6 through Dec. 13. Winners will be posted online at www.pecangrove.org. starting Dec. 15. Award signs are used annually and remain the property of the POA, and will be collected after Jan. 1.
