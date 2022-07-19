The Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and Develop Richmond will co-host the annual One Table Community Dinner on Oct. 14 in front of City Hall on Morton Street in Historic Downtown Richmond. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. Dine under the Texas stars and enjoy a family-style, six-course meal crafted by local chefs and restaurants. The fun-filled night includes complimentary beer and wine and live music by the Gabriel Gonzalez Band. Participants must be 21 or older. Individual tickets are $50. For more information, go online to www.cfbca.org
