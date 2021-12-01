Needville Country Christmas will be having its 26th annual event on Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. The city of Needville is funding the event. The free activities take place in and around the Needville City Hall parking lot. Snow will be available for the kids and the Needville Area Chamber will sponsor letters to Santa again this year. There will be entertainment beginning at 5 with the Needville High School band kicking it off, followed by Kist by Grace, ‘KTPS Twirlers,” the Little Jays Learning Center Voices and the Needville High School Dance Team “the Sapphires,” on the stage throughout the night and many booths in the parking lot for visitors to shop and eat. There will be a Treasure Hunt Map for the kids under 12 and a raffle drawing for $30 gift certificates for the adults. The Christmas tree lighting, which will be lit by the Needville 12U Little League Baseball Team, will be held at 7:15 p.m. Needville merchants, food vendors and non-profit organizations interested in a booth for the night at either the city hall parking lot or at the Needville Fire Station, please contact Rick Sinclair at 832- 715- 8599 or Donna Svatek at 281-239-9205. The Country Christmas Committee’s goal is to promote local area businesses. For more information, call Cindy Valchar at 713-591-3551.
