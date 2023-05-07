Needville Global Methodist Church will hold its 31st annual fish fry fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 13 at the fellowship hall, located on the corner of North and Church streets. Fried catfish, buttered potatoes, pinto beans, cole slaw, hushpuppies, iced tea and desert will be sold for $12. Dine-in or drive-thru available. A live auction begins at 4:45 p.m. Auctioneer is Scott McElrath. Tickets are available at New First Bank, 8914 Main Street in Needville or contact the church office at 979-793- 6185. The fundraiser is sponsored by Rebecca Beard Junker (gold level) and Damon Farm & Ranch (bronze level).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.