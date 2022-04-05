Got drugs? The Fulshear Police Department will serve as a drop-off location for the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Now is the time to clean out your medicine cabinets and help keep drugs from being misused and stolen
