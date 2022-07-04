The Fort Bend Museum Docents will meet at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9, at the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St., Richmond. The meeting will conclude with a presentation on “The Faces of Austin’s Colony.” A guest from the San Felipe de Austin Historical Site will speak about this traveling exhibit presently in the museum’s gallery. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 516-457-0218.
