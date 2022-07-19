Discover Downtown Rosenberg will host Movie Night in The Park on Thursday, July 21, from 7:30-10 p.m. “A League of Their Own” will be shown on the big screen at 2100 Ave. G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg. The movie is free! Food trucks will open at 7:30 p.m. Movie starts 10 minutes after sunset.
