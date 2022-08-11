The city of Rosenberg is hosting a movie night in the park that begins 10 minutes after sunset on Thursday, Aug. 11, (approximately 8:15 p.m.) at 2100 Ave. G, Rosenberg. Aug. 11 is “Back to School Night: Come celebrate one more night with us with a back-to-schoolthemed movie night.” Movie to be shown is the animated feature “Sing 2.”

