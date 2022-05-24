The Fulshear-Simonton Lions Club, the Brazos River Rotary Club, the Texian Exchange Club, and the Fulshear-Katy Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 30, at the Irene Stern Community Center in Fulshear at 6920 Katy-Fulshear Road at 11 a.m. All area residents are invited to attend. Following the program, a flag-folding ceremony will be held outside the community center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.