American Legion Post 942, located at 311 Ulrich St., in Sugar Land, will celebrate the 78th anniversary of Macario Garcia winning the Congressional Medal of Honor on Sunday, Aug. 27. President Harry S. Truman decorated the Army staff sergeant on Aug. 23, 1945 for his heroics during WWII. The celebration will take place from 2-4 p.m. and the public is invited.
