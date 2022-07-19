Fort Bend County Meals on Wheels will hold its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Dry Creek Social Club in Richmond. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event includes live music by the Spazmatics, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, party swag and more. Limited tickets will be sold. Proceeds go to the Meals on Wheels program. Tickets are $75 each and go on sale Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. Enjoy heavy appetizers provided by La Cocina and other local restaurants and cold bottled water from the Niagara Hydration Station while supplies last. There will be a cash bar and food trucks onsite.
