Come join Lunches of Love for its Walk of Love & 5K Fun Run on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Long Acres Ranch, 2335 Richmond Parkway in Richmond. It’s free to participate (but donations are greatly appreciated). Pre-register online at www. lunchesoflove.net. There will be a silent auction, raffle, music, Kid’s Korner, and cookie crawl. Come have fun with the whole family and help end childhood hunger one step at a time. Event T-shirts are $15 for youth and $20 for adults.
