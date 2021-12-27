hours All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries will be closed Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 23-26, for the Christmas holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 27. The libraries will also be closed Friday through Sunday, Dec. 31 through Jan. 2, for the New Year’s holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 3. The online library is always open at www.fortbend. lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases. For additional information, contact the library system’s communications office at 281-633-4734.
