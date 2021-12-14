The annual Leroy Miksch Senior Citizen Fundraiser will be Jan. 23, at Columbus Hall on SH 36 in Rosenberg. The meal will be fried chicken, green beans, buttered potatoes, tea and a dessert for $12. No pre-sale tickets are sold. Serving begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Music during the meal will be provided by Mark Stryk. The raffle tickets are $2 each or a book of 6 for $10. Tickets are available at New First Bank, Western Power, Prosperity Bank, Kinfolks Antiques, and Lillie Kay’s. There will also be a basket raffle, live and silent auction and a bake sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.