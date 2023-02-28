St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 7067 will hold its annual season of lent fish fries each Friday during Lent at the Columbus Club Hall on SH 36 in Needville. The meal will be drive-thru only and will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. each Friday of Lent. Cost of each plate will be $12, same as last year
