The Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce will host Lemonade Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 to teach children a unique, entrepreneurial experience where they can run their own business and make their own money. For more details, contact the chamber at lemonadeday.org/central-fort-bend or at lemonadedaycentralfortbend.com.
