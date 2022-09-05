St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 7067 will be holding its annual turkey and dressing drive-thru meal fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Columbus Club Hall on SH 36 in Needville. Serving will take place from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Cost is $12 per plate. Only 700 plates will be sold. No presale tickets are to be sold.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.