St. Michaels Knights of Columbus Council No. 7067 in Needville will be holding its last of four wintertime chicken noodle soup drive-thru fundraisers on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Columbus Club Hall, from 10:30 a.m. till sold out. At least 45 gallons of soup will be sold by the quart, 1/2 gallon and gallon (containers furnished by KC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.