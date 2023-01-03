St. Michael;s Knights of Columbus Council No. 7067 will be holding its second of three chicken noodle soup drive-thru meals on Sunday, Jan. 8. Soup will sold by the quart for $8, 1/2 gallon for $15, and gallon for $30 from 10:30 a.m. until all 45 gallons are sold out. The drive-thru-only meal will be held at the Columbus Club/KC Hall, located on SH 36 in Needville. Profits generated by this event will be used for charities selected by the Knights of Columbus
