St. Michael’s Knight’s of Columbus Council No. 7067 will host its third of four winter time, chicken noodle soup drive -thru fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Columbus Club hall in Needville. Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the 45 gallons of soup is sold out. Soup will be sold in quart, half-gallon and gallon containers. Profits benefit charities and scholars supported by the Knights of Columbus.
KC fundraiser
Marquita Griffin
