St. Michaels Knights of Columbus Council No. 7067 will hold its annual turkey and dressing drive- thru fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the KC Hall in Needville. The drive-thru-only meal begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends when all 800 plates are sold. Cost of the plate will be $12. Proceeds benefit the Needville and Damon Little League, Warrior Refuge in West Columbia, scholarships and other non-profit activities in the area.
