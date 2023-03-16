The Fort Bend Knights of Columbus Council No. 2801 will hold its 34th annual all-you-can-eat crawfish boil and fish fry on Saturday, April 29, at the KC Hall on Kay Cee Drive. Activities include raffle, band. Pre-sale only. Cost is $40 per adult and $10 per child. Gates open at 3 p.m. Serving will be held from 4-7 p.m. No takeout. Free parking at fairgrounds, Shuttle to hall. Handicap accessible parking at hall. Please drop your party off, then park at Fairgrounds. For tickets, go online to kc2801.com/crawfish-boil.
