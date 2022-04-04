Members of the Rosenberg-Richmond Hermann Sons Life Lodge 85 will meet on Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center. Fried chicken will be furnished. Members bring a vegetable, salad or dessert. For more information, call 281-344-8055.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.