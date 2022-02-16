Discover the enduring legacy of African American cowboys in Fort Bend County history on Saturday at the third annual George Ranch Rodeo! Featuring all the favorite rodeo events (including bull-riding, team roping and steer-riding) plus kids’ activities, entertainment and vendors, this rodeo will be a fun-filled day at the Ranch like no other! Pre-sale tickets are currently available online.
