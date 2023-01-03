Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will hold their popular fruit tree and citrus tree sale fundraiser from 9-noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Barn H at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 SH 36 South in Rosenberg. This year there will be an estimated 75 different varieties of fruit trees, berries and tropicals/sub-tropicals for sale with approximately 1,000 different plants available.
