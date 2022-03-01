St. Paul Lutheran Board of Evangelism will be hosting French & Friends on Saturday, March 12, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. A gathering of those interested in French or already fluent in it to meet others, learn, speak, assist students in need of help with their French assignments, etc. Light refreshments will be provided.
