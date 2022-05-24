The city of Needville will host its annual Freedom Festival on Sunday, July 3, at Harvest Park between noon and 11 p.m. Vendor information and questions, call City Hall at 979-793-4253. KG Williams band and M&M Playboys Czech Polka Band will provide live music. Activities include car show, mutton bustin’ competition, pet show, bike decorating parade, kids games, lawnmower races and cornhole tournament, and fireworks
