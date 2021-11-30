The city of Richmond’s Movies At Wessendorff free outdoor film will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Wessendorff Park and will feature “Elf.” Rotary Club of Richmond will provide free popcorn and the city will provide water. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and dessert trucks will be on site for food purchase, but attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink.
