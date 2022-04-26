Movies At Wessendorff Park will take place Friday, May 6, beginning at 8:15 p.m. and will feature “Tom & Jerry.” Wessendorff Park is located at 500 Preston St. in Richmond. The city organizes these screenings to provide a free family event for residents and visitors. Rotary Club of Richmond will provide free popcorn and the city will provide water.
