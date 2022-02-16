The city of Rosenberg is bringing back the paper shredding event on Saturday, March 5, at Rosenberg City Hall, located at 2110 Fourth St. The event is free and open to Rosenberg residents only from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full. To participate in the event, residents must show proof of residency onsite (city utility bill, driver’s license or other form of identification) or residents may verify your address ahead of time by picking up a “fast pass” from Citizens Relations at City Hall by Friday, March 4, at 5 p.m. The “fast pass” will allow you to move through the line without having to stop to have your address verified on site.
Free document shredding
Marquita Griffin
