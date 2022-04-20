Keep Richmond Beautiful and the city of Richmond are partnering again for this year’s first document shred event on Saturday, April 23. The free document shredding will take place at Richmond City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. Pro Shred Security will be available to shred documents onsite. ID is required. Bring a city of Richmond water bill stub for identification purposes. This is a drive-thru event adhering to Covid protocols so items should be placed in trunkor bed of pickup and drivers and their passengers should stay in vehicle. Keep Richmond Beautiful volunteers will unload trunks of all paper, file folders, hanging files, notepads, envelopes, CDs and DVDs. No need to remove staples, paperclips, and fasteners, rubber bands. No 3-ring binders accepted! For more information on the shredding event, contact Keep Richmond Beautiful Chair Barbara Johnson at 281-342-4114.
