Keep Richmond Beautiful (KRB) and the city of Richmond are partnering again for this year’s fall document shred event on Saturday, Oct. 21, to offer free document shredding at city hall from 9 a.m. to noon for those residents who receive their water bill from the city of Richmond. Pro Shred Security will be available to shred documents onsite. This event is a drive-thru event.
