The Fort Bend Retired County Employees Association will hold its annual Christmas dinner for members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building D. Lunch will be catered. One guest at no charge. Please RSVP to Alice Halgren at 281-239-9435. Dues of $15 collected at door. Please bring a dessert to share and nonperishable item for community project.
