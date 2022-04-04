The 12th Annual Crawfish Boil & Fish Fry hosted by the Fort Bend County Fair Association returns on Friday, April 8. Louisiana flavor will take over the fairgrounds for an evening of boiled crawfish, fried fish, music, and family fun. A live auction benefiting the Fort Bend County Fair Scholarship Program will be ongoing throughout the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. and hot out-ofthe-pot Crawfish will be served from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 presale online through April 5. A limited number of tickets will be available. Texas tea and all the trimmings are included. Children 6-11 are $20, and children five and under are free. Children’s tickets can be purchased at the Fair Office or at the door. Tickets can be purchased at fortbendcountyfair.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.