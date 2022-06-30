The Community Flag Ministry honors the military by flying flags around Peace Lutheran Church, located at Ave. H and Radio Lane in Rosenberg, six times a year. Flags for individuals will be displayed to honor those presently in the military and in honor or memory of those who have served our country. To have a flag flown in honor of someone you know, contact Erica at 281-342-8800 or by email at peace_lutheran@sbcglobal.net.
