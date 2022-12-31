The annual Jr. Reelin’ fishing tournament will be held 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Jones Creek Ranch Park, 7714 FM 359, Richmond. Limited to children 4-12 years of age. Sign up at the event. No pre-registration required. For more info, contact JCRP@832-471-2775 or parksinbox@ fbctx.gov.
